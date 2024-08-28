State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.55 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.