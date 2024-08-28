State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hess to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.77.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average is $148.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

