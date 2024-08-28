State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

