State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Woodward by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $84,157,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Trading Up 2.1 %

WWD opened at $166.14 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.09.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

