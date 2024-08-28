State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 164,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $9,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

