State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

LKQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

