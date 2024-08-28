State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.04 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,551.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,097,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.21. 28,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

