State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ameren by 52.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,715. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

