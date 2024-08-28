State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.5% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 29,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 205,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.