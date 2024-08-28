State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,779 shares of company stock worth $4,339,795 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

JNPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 47,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,682. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

