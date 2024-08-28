State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,748,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $5,228,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $210.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.07. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

