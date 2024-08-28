State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

