State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 4,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,062 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 136.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

