State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

