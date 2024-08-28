State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Shares of IR opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,367 shares of company stock worth $24,180,042 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

