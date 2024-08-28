State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 29,720.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 32.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

