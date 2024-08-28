State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

