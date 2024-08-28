State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $388,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,528,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.30 and a 200-day moving average of $257.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

