State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $177.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.37.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

