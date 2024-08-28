State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $235.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $235.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

