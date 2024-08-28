State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after acquiring an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after purchasing an additional 142,908 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.60. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

