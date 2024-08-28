State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,100 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.