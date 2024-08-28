State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

