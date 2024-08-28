State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ARMK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

