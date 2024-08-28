Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.94 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $82.94 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02153298 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $3,931,205.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

