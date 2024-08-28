Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 583.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of STLD traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 436,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.