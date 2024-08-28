Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,291,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Stellantis worth $224,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.65. 3,892,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,354. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

