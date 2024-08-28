STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $243.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $236.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $243.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

