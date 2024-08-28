Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 146,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. 10,381,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

