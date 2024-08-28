Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,177,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,189,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

