Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,673 call options on the company. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 2,084 call options.

Ambarella Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of AMBA traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.85. 2,382,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,227. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $76.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

