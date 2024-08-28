StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

