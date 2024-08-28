StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.79.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Featured Stories
