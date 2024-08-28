StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.