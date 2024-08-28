StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.