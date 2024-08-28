StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.