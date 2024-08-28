Stratis (STRAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $31,306.08

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $31,306.08 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.82 or 0.04210187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00040946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.