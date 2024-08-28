Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth $111,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stride by 641.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stride

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.