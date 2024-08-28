Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 92,519 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $182,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.51. 1,131,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

