Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $374.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $360.00 to $374.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

SYK stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.26. 612,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,131. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.09. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $4,027,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

