Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Sulzer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $145.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $151.50.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

