Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance
SOHVY opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.25.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
