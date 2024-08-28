Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

SOHVY opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

