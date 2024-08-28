Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $13.79

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.30. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 110,978 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
