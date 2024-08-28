Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $13.79

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.30. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 110,978 shares traded.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,918,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 149,433 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

