Suncorp Group Limited (SNMCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
Suncorp Group stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
