SUNDOG Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $242.84 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $242.84 million and $112.61 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 998,241,795 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.24352758 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $71,586,940.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

