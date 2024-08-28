Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $14.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.64. 11,587,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $742.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

