Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $693.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 74.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $870.08.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 27.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $149.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $398.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,210,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $734.87 and a 200 day moving average of $839.83. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

