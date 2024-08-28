Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Update

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the July 31st total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Surmodics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.70 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRDX shares. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

