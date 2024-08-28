Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

SZKMY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 10,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $50.32.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

