Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 49.8% in August

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the July 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVNLY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,294. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

