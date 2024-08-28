Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.22

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 341587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,863. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Symbotic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

