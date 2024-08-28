T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.76

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $199.76 and last traded at $199.49, with a volume of 79589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,242,699 shares of company stock valued at $399,208,129. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

